Lebanon - Forest fires update (Lebanese Civil Defence, DG ECHO, JRC-EFFIS, Copernicus EMSR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2019)

EUCPM activation

Forest fires continue to burn across northern and central-west (south of Beirut) districts, burning an area of more than 1,200 hectares. The fires are in the vicinity of several towns, in particular Kfarmta, Dqoun, Al-Mushrif, and Awrah. As of 17 October, media report 2 fatalities, 1 firefighter in Aley and 1 more in Sayda.

Lebanon requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 15 October. Cyprus sent two planes which were deployed in Khnadiq Darte area (Chouf District). Following improved weather conditions on 16 October, Lebanon clarified that no additional aerial firefighting assets were needed.

1 ERCC Liaison Officer arrived in Lebanon on 16 October to liaise with the national authorities and assess the situation.

The European Commission's Copernicus satelite mapping service was activated on 15 October and two satellite maps were produced.