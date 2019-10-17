17 Oct 2019

Lebanon - Forest fires update (Lebanese Civil Defence, DG ECHO, JRC-EFFIS, Copernicus EMSR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

EUCPM activation

  • Forest fires continue to burn across northern and central-west (south of Beirut) districts, burning an area of more than 1,200 hectares. The fires are in the vicinity of several towns, in particular Kfarmta, Dqoun, Al-Mushrif, and Awrah. As of 17 October, media report 2 fatalities, 1 firefighter in Aley and 1 more in Sayda.

  • Lebanon requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 15 October. Cyprus sent two planes which were deployed in Khnadiq Darte area (Chouf District). Following improved weather conditions on 16 October, Lebanon clarified that no additional aerial firefighting assets were needed.

  • 1 ERCC Liaison Officer arrived in Lebanon on 16 October to liaise with the national authorities and assess the situation.

  • The European Commission's Copernicus satelite mapping service was activated on 15 October and two satellite maps were produced.

  • According to the European Forest Fire Information System, the fire risk will remain high to extreme across most of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.