Lebanon - Forest fires (DG ECHO, Lebanese Civil Defence, JRC-GWIS, Copernicus EMSR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2019)

Up to 100 forest fires broke out across central-western, and northern Lebanon since 13 October, burning an area of over 1,000 hectares so far.

As of 16 October, media report 1 death and 72 injured. The main fires are in the districts of Chouf and Nakkar and approaching populated areas, resulting in evacuations.

On 15 October, Lebanon requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for aerial forest firefighting capacities. RescEU firefighting planes were mobilised from both Italy and Greece, and as of 16 October an EU Liaison Officer will be supporting the deployment of the assets onsite. 2 Cypriot planes were already deployed on 14 October.

The EU-funded regional programme on prevention, preparedness and response (PPRD South) aimed to strengthen resilience to natural and man-made disasters has been supporting national authorities throughout this emergency. 2 firefighting planes from Jordan arrived in Lebanon on 15 October, in an expression of regional solidarity.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMSR396) was activated on 15 October to provide satellite maps of the area.