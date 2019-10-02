Lebanon Food Security and Agriculture 2019 Mid-year Dashboard

The dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Food Security and Agriculture sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Promote food availability; OUTCOME 2) Promote food accessibility; OUTCOME 3) Promote food utilization; OUTCOME 4) Promote stabilization.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Up to 968,229 vulnerable individuals received food assistance, thus exceeding the target of 913,406 individuals using different Cash Based and in-kind modalities.

Beneficiaries included up to 657,140 displaced Syrians, representing 53 percent females and 47 percent males receiving food assistance through e-cards and food vouchers.

Up to 57,402 vulnerable Lebanese (equally men and women) received monthly food assistance through e-cards under the National Poverty Targeting Program framework (NPTP).

Up to 30,010 Palestine refugees from Syria (PRS) - 52 percent women and 48 percent men were provided with food assistance through ATM and food vouchers.

Among the most vulnerable farmers, 2,155 individuals were trained and provided with agricultural inputs.

Rehabilitation of agricultural productive infrastructure and communal assets have been carried out and around 800 work-sites have been improved.

The total value of investment in agricultural work-site contracted through private sector or implementing partners reached USD $3,671,978.

The Ministry of Agriculture is receiving continuously technical support through different interventions by partners and capacity building of its staff particularly through the agricultural TVET program for the agricultural technical schools and the green plan with its decentralized offces.