Lebanon Food Security and Agriculture 2019 End-Year Dashboard

The dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Food Security and Agriculture sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Promote food availability; OUTCOME 2) Promote food accessibility; OUTCOME 3) Promote food utilization; OUTCOME 4) Promote stabilization.

1.ANALYSIS OF ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE SECTOR AT THE OUTPUT LEVEL

The Food Security and Agriculture sector (FSS) has two overarching objectives: i) to reduce food insecurity by 2020 and ii) to improve the resilience of the agricultural sector to the impacts of the Syria crisis.

At the output level, FSS interventions aim at improving food availability and food access for affected populations. Food availability is achieved, among others, through the provision of in-kind food assistance and agriculture production support, while food access is achieved through cash-based food assistance and agricultural livelihoods interventions. In 2019, the sector provided food assistance, through in kind and cash modalities, to a total of 1,002,2001 individuals (223,052 through in-kind food assistance and 779,148 through cash based food assistance) out of a target of 908,206, inclusive of all populations cohorts, reaching well beyond the cumulative targets set for 2019.

This increase can be explained by two factors: increased food needs during winter storms and food distributions during the holy month of Ramadan. The winter storms in January and February 2019 ravaged a number of informal settlements and collective shelters and left displaced Syrians with no access to food. As a result, several partners mobilized emergency funds and provided in-kind food assistance, which had not been previously planned. In addition, the main bulk of the in-kind food assistance was provided in May 2019 during Ramadan distribution.

The higher amount of in-kind food assistance contributed to the emergency response and additional needs of the vulnerable population, exceeding the targets set for 2019.

In 2019, the immediate food needs (in-kind and cash-based food modalities) of 30,832 vulnerable Palestinians Refugees from Syria (PRS) were met, despite a limited funding to support PRS. The initial targets on food assistance to vulnerable Lebanese through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) were exceeded by the end of 2019. By then, 91,239 Lebanese had benefitted from food e-cards, a 60 percent increase versus the target due to increased support to the government of Lebanon social safety nets. Furthermore, 8,536 Lebanese received in-kind food assistance.

It is important to note that 170,000 vulnerable Syrian refugees, under the survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB), did not receive humanitarian cash assistance to meet their basic food needs due to limited funding. By December 2019, sampled non-assisted households, despite maintaining their food consumption, had to resort to the use of debt as coping strategy and reported changes in the sources of income, possibly because of the economic downturn, decreasing in turn their overall expenditures to continue to meet their needs.

Under the objective to improve the resilience of the agricultural sector to the impact of the Syria crisis, Lebanese farmers had the opportunity to attend trainings whose objective was to increase their skills and competencies on a wide range of topics. To this end, 942 Lebanese farmers were trained on sustainable agriculture production (crop and livestock), water use conservation practices, access to markets and on pests and diseases control measures. These trainings contributed to raise farmers’ awareness on the adoption of good agricultural practices in all aspects of the value chain. In particular the trainings on water use efficiency encouraged farmers to use modern irrigation techniques (i.e. drip irrigation) that use water efficiently avoiding the traditional flooding method which uses large amounts of water and favors weeds and pests. Training results showed different range of adoption of water conservation practices with good results for the targets of the training sessions.

Farmers were also trained on the use of the Integrated Pest Management whose objective is to reduce the use of agro-chemicals in farming practices and pollution of natural resources (soil, air and water). The result of these trainings showed an important decrease in the use of the fertilizers for 10 potato pilot fields ranging from 18 to 40 percent and an increase in yield ranging from 10 to 40 percent. In addition, a reduction between 6 and 50 percent in the expenses for fertilizers was observed.

Furthermore, 138 farmers or members of cooperatives were trained on the management of soil resources, pest management and efficient use of water resources. The training aimed at supporting members of cooperatives in adopting and managing sustainable agricultural practices which will benefit their cooperatives and would have a positive impact on their products and helping market them with an added value. Always under the support to cooperatives, 41 facilitators attended a training on Business Plan Development through Farmer Business School (FBS) where 84 percent exhibited signs of increased knowledge in relevant field allowing 25 of them to be selected as facilitators.

To promote private agriculture investment, 808 small-scale farmers received financial grants, agricultural inputs and technical assistance. The grant schemes distributed to farmers mainly for land reclamation and water reservoirs construction through the Green Plan, provided new farmers with an additional source of income. In addition, 28 percent of attending farmers were productive in 2019 and this is expected to increase to more than 90 percent in 8 years as per an impact study done for the Green Plan. It is to be noted that the grant contributed to 42 percent of the farmers’ initial investment and that the impact study showed a leverage ratio of 6.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019, nine Farmers Business Schools were established within the land reclamation intervention. The aim was to coach farmers on how to calculate profitability of their farms, keep their farm records, assess and find market information and make feasibility study and business plans for their farms. Training evaluation showed that the majority of farmers (>95 percent) were able to implement the FBS approach on their farms.

In 2019, under the non-formal education agricultural training programme, seventeen short-term course modules were organized and targeted 1,960 students (60 percent of which girls and 34 percent young displaced Non-Lebanese participants). These short-term courses offered new technical learning opportunities for youth (aged between 15 and 25 years old) in the agricultural sector, providing Lebanese and displaced youth a chance to access better jobs in the agriculture and agro-industry labor market.

The enrollment in the formal education (technical agricultural schools under MoA), showed in the first academic year an increase of 26 percent in comparison to previous years due to large communication outreach. A tracer study will be organized to assess the impact of interventions in helping students to access employment and fill the needs of the labor market.

Livelihoods programmes employed more than 11,000 individuals as casual or temporary workers, including more than 6,500 participants that built/rehabilitated small agriculture infrastructure and worked in reforestation/forest management projects. In exchange for their work, the families of the 6,500 workers, almost 35,000 vulnerable beneficiaries, received more than USD 2 million worth of cash transfers.

Out of the 11,000 workers, 4,570 (35 percent Lebanese, 64 percent Syrian and 1 percent other population cohorts) were employed under the land reclamation and water reservoir intervention. The casual laborers earned a total of USD 1.63 million .

Besides, around 700 Lebanese farmers (77 percent men and 23 percent women) were part of interventions aiming at rehabilitating agricultural infrastructure and/or communal assets (including agricultural roads, irrigation networks, forests, hill lakes, water reservoirs ...) or establishing new ones, with a total of 442 worksites improved and almost USD 2 million invested.

More than 18,000 vulnerable participants attended a wide range of skill development trainings (digital literacy, market-based skills training, support to agricultural cooperatives and agro-food processing). Half of the participants benefitted from a food assistance for trainings programme, of which the majority was Lebanese (52 percent). Their families, about 45,000 vulnerable beneficiaries, received USD 3 million in cash transfers.

The sector takes stock of these positive achievements under casual/temporary labour in agriculture that provide a lifeline and skill development opportunities for Syrians and Lebanese alike. However, a significant gap is witnessed in the achievement of the other outputs related to direct support to Lebanese farmers, which has been constantly well below targets since 2017. That result pinpoints the challenges faced by the sector that are explored at length in section 3 and that can be explained here by the fact that the bulk of financial resources is targeting humanitarian assistance (in-kind and cash-based food assistance) rather than support to farmers, which requires longer term agricultural development interventions.

The food utilization pillar, under outcome 3 in the sector logframe, continues to have a limited amount of activities as there are only a few sector partners working on nutrition: 445 individuals were trained on food preservation and transformation technologies and on food safety and quality measures of which 72 percent were Syrians. The few partners that monitor results at outcome level, report very little improvement from 2018 in women’s minimum dietary diversity score based on the Household Diet Diversity Scale (HDDS).

In terms of support to institutions, under output 4.2, the sector, through its partners, continued providing its support to national institutions and their staff, both at central and regional levels. In this context, interventions targeted mainly the Ministry of agriculture (MoA) and its institutions (Green Plan, General Directorate of Cooperatives, extension staff and agricultural schools). The Ministry of Social Affairs with its Social Development Centers (SDCs) was also target of interventions to strengthen system and delivery of services.

Support to MoA covered capacity building and trainings on: (i) FBS training sessions drafting the Arabic manual and in coaching the FBS implementation (ii) Monitoring and Evaluation principles, concepts, methodology, and tools; (iii) orchard implementation and on irrigation network design (iv) curriculum elaboration and development for teachers of the agricultural schools including competency-based training (CBT); (v) workshops on the ISO 9001 standards and establishment of a Quality Management System (QMS) to identify the necessary gap analysis, needs assessment and define a roadmap for the support and work facilitation of the GDC’ staff in the future. In addition, 29 government staff (26 from MoA and 3 from GDC) have been trained on FBS approach adapted to the cooperative work enabling them to facilitate sessions to agricultural cooperatives members.

At local level, a total of 113 MoA extension staff in the agricultural centers were trained on different technical topics such as the adoption of Good Agricultural Practices, Integrated Crop Management and on agro-climatic information and guidance to make agricultural production systems more resilient. These trainings covered the practical aspect of crops growing and not only theoretical aspects which provides the technical staff with field experience essential to confidently advise farmers in the field.

Institutional support to the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) was continued in order to strengthen the implementation and fund raising of the food assistance component of the NPTP. MoSA is now equipped with monitoring tools using mobile data collection applications. Two hundred MoSA enumerators have strengthened capacities on data collection through four rounds of technical and operational trainings that have greatly reduced the time spent in data collection.