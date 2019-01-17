Lebanon: Extreme weather condition - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) (DREF Operation n° MDRLB006)

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the Disaster

On 5 January 2019, a winter storm dubbed “Norma” hit Lebanon. Continued rain- and snowfalls resulted in at least 66 refugee camps heavily impacted by flooding, 15 of which have been completely destroyed (flooded or collapsed). On 6 January, strong wind and heavy rainfall downed trees and power lines in the Sidon Area. Heavy rainfall caused flooding and rockslides in Batroun, while authorities rescued six people trapped in heavy snow in the Hermel Area. Roads were closed on 6 January in many areas of Lebanon including Faraiya, Aayoun El Siman, and Koura. In Minieh, the storm has caused damage to infrastructure. By 8 January, many parts of the country were severely inundated, resulting in paralysed transportation due to damaged streets and roads.

Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees were among the affected population, particularly those living in informal tent settlements (ITS). In the Eastern Bekaa Valley, many Syrian refugees survived the storm staying in their flimsy tents heated with diesel or wood heaters, as snow gradually covered them.

Meanwhile, authorities closed the highway linking Beirut with the capital of Syria Damascus, after snow blocked its mountain parts.

In the coastal town of Dbayeh, just north of Beirut, part of the highway was closed after it became flooded with water. Rescuers later used small boats to reach people stranded in their cars.

Most schools were closed on 8 January, and the Ministry of Education called for school closure to continue on 9 January.

Schools were used as emergency shelter for the families which lost their accommodations.

Another cold storm is forecast to begin on 13 January and is expected to last for the following four days. Normally Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) responds to cold weather vis its ongoing winterisation programming, however the storm 5 – 9 January created needs beyond its usual capacity to respond.