Lebanon – Explosions Fact Sheet #5 (September 30, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

180 Deaths Resulting from August 4 Explosions in Beirut

6,500 People Injured by August 4 Explosions in Beirut

77,735 Number of People Targeted for USAID/BHA Food Assistance

171,600 Number of People Affected by Damaged Shelters

11,760 Number of People Targeted for USAID/BHA Shelter Assistance

USAID/BHA supports Caritas, LRC, LWR, and WFP to provide food, health, shelter, and WASH assistance to populations affected by the August 4 explosions.

State/PRM provides $12.1 million to existing partners to support explosion response activities.

Relief organizations distribute food parcels to 44,000 explosion-affected households.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

State/PRM Provides $12.1 Million to Support August 4 Explosions Response Efforts

As of September 30, State/PRM had provided approximately $12.1 million to support existing partners in their efforts to continue responding to the August 4 explosions. The funds will support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the World Rehabilitation Fund (WRF) to conduct shelter rehabilitation activities, distribute emergency food assistance, assist individuals with disabilities, and provide psychological first aid—among other interventions—to refugees and vulnerable Lebanese affected by the explosions.

August 4 Explosions Exacerbate Needs Resulting from Economic Crisis in Lebanon

The impacts of the August 4 explosions continue to exacerbate the economic and food security crises in Lebanon, according to the UN. Prior to the explosions, rising unemployment and salary reductions, combined with inflation, had left many households concerned about their ability to access sufficient food. Nearly 40 percent of households in Beirut reported facing difficulties accessing food and other basic commodities due to lack of financial resources and high prices in July and August, according to a UN World Food Program (WFP) survey. The economic impact of the explosions—including loss of income due to damaged businesses—further exacerbated these vulnerabilities among affected populations. As such, those affected by the explosions continue to report food as a priority need, the UN reports. In response, food assistance partners launched a multipurpose cash assistance program, aiming to assist 10,000 vulnerable households affected by the explosions. Moreover, as of September 23, relief organizations had distributed 92,000 ready-to-eat meals and food parcels to 44,000 households affected by the explosions.

Relief Actors Respond to Ongoing Protection and PSS Needs

Protection actors continue to report a need for psychosocial support among explosion-affected individuals, including children. Nearly 90 percent of more than 300 surveyed, explosion-affected households reported a need for psychosocial support (PSS) services for children, according to nongovernmental organization Terre des Hommes. The UN reports that from August 4 to September 23, humanitarian organizations reached approximately 47,500 people—including children—with protection services, including child protection, gender-based violence outreach and risk mitigation, legal assistance, mental health and PSS, and other specialized support.