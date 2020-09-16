Lebanon + 1 more
Lebanon – Explosions Fact Sheet #4 (September 16, 2020)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
180 Deaths Resulting From August 4 Explosions in Beirut
GoL – Aug. 2020
6,500 People Injured by August 4 Explosions in Beirut
UN – Aug. 2020
300,000 Number of People Targeted by USAID/BHA Food Assistance
USAID – Aug. 2020
171,600 Number of People Affected by Damaged Shelters
UN – Aug. 2020
USAID/BHA supports Caritas, LRC, LWR, and WFP to provide food, health, shelter, and WASH assistance to populations affected by the August 4 explosions.
UNICEF reports that nearly 600,000 children are in need of PSS services due to explosions.
Approximately 1,600 buildings require WASH interventions, including reconnecting to water supply networks and installing water tanks.