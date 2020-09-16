Lebanon – Explosions Fact Sheet #4 (September 16, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

180 Deaths Resulting From August 4 Explosions in Beirut

GoL – Aug. 2020

6,500 People Injured by August 4 Explosions in Beirut

UN – Aug. 2020

300,000 Number of People Targeted by USAID/BHA Food Assistance

USAID – Aug. 2020

171,600 Number of People Affected by Damaged Shelters

UN – Aug. 2020

 USAID/BHA supports Caritas, LRC, LWR, and WFP to provide food, health, shelter, and WASH assistance to populations affected by the August 4 explosions.

 UNICEF reports that nearly 600,000 children are in need of PSS services due to explosions.

 Approximately 1,600 buildings require WASH interventions, including reconnecting to water supply networks and installing water tanks.