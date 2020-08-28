Lebanon – Explosions Fact Sheet #3 (August 28, 2020)

Food security organizations reach 80,000 people affected by the August 4 explosions with food assistance in Beirut.

USAID/BHA provides approximately $15.2 million to support populations affected by the August 4 explosions in Lebanon, including through food, health, and shelter assistance.

USAID de-mobilizes DART and RMT as response efforts shift from meeting immediate needs towards reconstruction.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USAID De-Mobilizes DART and RMT as Response Efforts Shift Towards Reconstruction

As of August 25, the August 4 explosions had resulted in at least 180 deaths and injured 6,500 persons, and 12 people remained missing, according to the Government of Lebanon (GoL) Ministry of Public Health and the UN. Following a decrease in immediate humanitarian needs resulting from the explosions, response efforts are shifting towards reconstruction and recovery efforts. As such, USAID demobilized the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Team (RMT) on August 21.

Relief Actors Respond to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Health actors in Lebanon identified 676 new COVID-19 cases on August 28, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 15,600 with 148 deaths. The rise in COVID-19 cases since the August 4 explosions prompted the GoL to impose a two-week lockdown beginning on August 21; relief actors responding to the August 4 explosions are exempt. However, the UN notes that the case fatality rate remains low and the pandemic has not yet reached crisis levels in Lebanon. To support national COVID-19 response efforts, humanitarian agencies are hiring additional health care workers; bolstering laboratory testing capacity; conducting COVID-19 awareness sessions; distributing information, education, and communication materials on COVID-19 preventive measures; providing essential medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and tests kits to health facilities; and training health staff on infection prevention and control measures. In addition to the nearly $19 million to respond to the August 4 explosions, the U.S. Government (USG) has provided $41.6 million to support COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon.

WFP Warns of Increased Food Prices; Relief Agencies Reach 80,000 People with Food Assistance

The UN World Food Program (WFP) warns that food prices will likely continue to increase in Lebanon due to import and market disruptions resulting from the August 4 explosions, even as food remains available at local markets. Prior to the explosions, food prices were steadily rising in Lebanon, with prices increasing approximately 245 percent from October 2019 to June 2020, according to WFP. Moreover, the damage to the Port of Beirut could also contribute to rising prices due to the need to identify alternative, costlier supply routes, including the Port of Tripoli. As local markets remain the main source of food for most households in Lebanon, possible disruptions in supply and reduced household purchasing power may negatively affect vulnerable households’ access to food. Additionally, the UN estimates that 70,000 individuals have lost access to income-generating opportunities due to the explosions, directly impacting the ability of more than 12,000 households to meet basic needs. Assessments indicate that food affordability remains a key concern of populations affected by the explosions, the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) reports. Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations—including USAID/BHA partner WFP— continue to distribute emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable populations, reaching approximately 80,000 people as of August 25. WFP has also provided food parcels to community kitchens serving 3,000 hot meals per day to individuals affected by the explosions.

Access to Health Care for Chronic Conditions Identified as Primary Need

As of August 25, health actors report that health needs are shifting towards the treatment of chronic conditions and reproductive care, as well as psychosocial support services. Multi-sector needs assessments have identified access to health care and medicines for chronic illnesses as a priority for female-headed households, those without savings, and those with older family members or members with a chronic illness, according to LRC. Vulnerable households highlighted that financial barriers were the primary hindrance to health care access, as payment is required at non-public hospitals and medical facilities in Lebanon, which provide 80 percent of the country’s health care services. Health actors continue to support health facilities through the provision of medical supplies and medicines, as well as augmenting staff capacity.