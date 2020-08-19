Lebanon – Explosions Fact Sheet #2 (August 12, 2020)

Lebanon records increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting health responders to reorient efforts towards COVID-19 prevention and response interventions.

UN launches flash appeal requesting $565 million for humanitarian and reconstruction activities, aiming to reach 300,000 people affected by August 4 explosions.

USAID/BHA provides approximately $15.1 million to support populations affected by the August 4 explosions in Lebanon, including through food, health, and shelter assistance.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

UN Releases Flash Appeal for Humanitarian and Reconstruction Activities

The UN released a flash appeal on August 14 requesting $565 million to provide assistance to approximately 300,000 people affected by the August 4 explosions in Lebanon. The appeal identified two strategic response objectives: meet immediate needs with humanitarian aid—such as health, shelter, and protection assistance—and provide early recovery support to restore education, food supply chain, health care, and market capacity in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut. As of August 14, the August 4 explosions had resulted in at least 178 deaths and 6,000 injured persons, and more than 30 people remained missing, according to the Government of Lebanon (GoL) Ministry of Public Health.

Primary Health Needs Shift as COVID-19 Cases Increase in Lebanon

According to the UN, the reduction in trauma cases in recent days has shifted the focus of health response activities from immediate care for victims of the explosions to COVID-19 treatment. From August 16 to 17, the GoL recorded 456 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases reported to date to 9,337 with 105 associated deaths since the outbreak began in the country on February 21. By comparison, state media reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on July 29. Due to the spike in cases, the GoL is implementing a two-week countrywide lockdown, according to international media.

The UN has raised concerns that hospitals in Beirut lack sufficient intensive care unit (ICU) beds amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. As of August 17, Rafik Hariri University Hospital—the largest public hospital in Beirut— had reached its maximum ICU capacity, while the hospital’s COVID-19 ward was at 90 percent capacity. Moreover, relief actors report that cases will likely increase further as many individuals continue to help with necessary debris removal and reconstruction efforts, hindering social distancing protocols, the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) reports. Additionally, many households displaced from homes damaged from the August 4 explosions are sheltering with relatives throughout Lebanon, increasing the risks of transmission.

As of August 18, health actors were prioritizing COVID-19 prevention and response efforts, reestablishing health centers’ capacity to treat chronic illnesses, the early rehabilitation of primary health care centers, and the provision of mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), according to international donors. The U.S. Government (USG) has provided $41.6 million to support COVID-19 response efforts in Lebanon, in addition to the $18.1 million provided to support the August 4 explosions response.

An Estimated 171,600 People Affected by Damaged Shelters

As of August 13, the Shelter Sector estimated nearly 29,800 apartments had sustained minor damage, 17,100 apartments had sustained moderate damage, and more than 1,100 buildings had sustained heavy damage, affecting a total of 171,600 individuals. Relief actors note that primary shelter assistance needs are construction materials, most of which are locally available; rent support; and the replacement of household water tanks. While water infrastructure remained mostly intact or sustained only minor damage, some houses do not have a working connection to water mains, raising drinking water and sanitation concerns, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

GoL Waives Import Fees on Humanitarian Goods

To facilitate the importation of humanitarian commodities, the GoL has waived custom taxes and duties on incoming relief goods through August 2021. The decree applies to donations and aid provided to Lebanese public administrations, institutions, municipalities, municipal unions, and other public entities, as well as organizations that are granted exemption letters by the GoL High Relief Commission. As of August 18, humanitarian actors report that while most UN agencies were able to obtain the exemptions, some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are experiencing difficulties securing the necessary GoL approvals. The DART continues to monitor the effect of the decree on incoming international humanitarian assistance in Lebanon.