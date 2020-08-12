Lebanon – Explosions Fact Sheet #1 (August 12, 2020)

• August 4 explosions result in 220 deaths, injure 6,000 people, and generate food, health care, and shelter needs.

• USAID/BHA provides $15.1 million to support populations affected by the August 4 explosions in Lebanon, including through food and health assistance.

• USAID deploys DART to coordinate USG response, assess humanitarian needs, and identify response priorities.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Explosions at Port of Beirut Result in 220 Deaths, Generate Humanitarian Needs At approximately 6:10 p.m. local time on August 4, concurrent explosions occurred at a warehouse near Lebanon’s Port of Beirut, resulting in at least 220 deaths and injuring an estimated 6,000 people as of August 10, according to the Government of Lebanon (GoL). More than 110 people remained missing as of August 10, and an estimated 300,000 people are experiencing homelessness due to the explosions; some of those displaced are sheltering with friends and relatives, according to humanitarian actors.

The GoL estimates that the explosions destroyed at least 30 buildings and rendered at least 2,500 houses uninhabitable in the capital city of Beirut.

The explosions generated broken glass and debris at least two miles away from the explosion site, encompassing an area with an estimated population of 778,000 people. Many vulnerable Lebanese, Palestinian, and Syrian households resided in the densely populated neighborhoods surrounding the port, according to non-governmental organization ACTED. The ability of many affected households to recover is further strained due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Damage from Explosions Raises Health Care Capacity Concerns The August 4 explosions damaged at least 15 medical facilities in Beirut, including three major hospitals that remain nonoperational, according to the UN. Moreover, nearly 40 percent of the 55 primary health care centers assessed in Beirut sustained moderate-to-serious damage and only 50 percent maintain full capacity to provide services, the UN reports.

Nearly 60 percent of facilities also noted a need for additional medical equipment to continue meeting the urgent health needs of affected individuals.

The incident also destroyed 17 containers of medical supplies—including health equipment, vaccines, and medicine for acute and chronic conditions— and 10 containers of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to relief actors. Humanitarian organizations continue to conduct damage assessments in close coordination with relevant authorities and provide urgent health assistance. As of August 11, medical actors recommended that relief organizations support existing health facilities rather than deploy emergency medical teams or surgical care professionals.