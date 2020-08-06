Lebanon - Explosion update (UN OCHA, COGIC media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2020)

Following the explosion in central Beirut on 4 August, at least 135 people are confirmed to have died, more than 100 are still missing and 5,000 have been injured. Several houses have been damaged or destroyed, displacing more than 300,000 people. Many health facilities, including hospitals, have sustained structural damage.

National authorities in cooperation with humanitarian organisations are assisting those affected and search and rescue activities are underway.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) was activated on 5 August following a request for assistance from the Lebanese governement. Urban search and rescue teams from Greece, Czechia, Poland, France, Germany, Italy and The Netherlands have deployed to Beirut to support the national response. Italy, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and France have also sent relief items to Lebanon through the EUCPM.