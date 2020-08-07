Lebanon
Lebanon - Explosion update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Copernicus, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 August 2020)
- The number of fatalities following the explosion in Beirut on 4 August has increased to at least 157 people, with 5,200 people injured, 100 people are missing and 300,000 displaced.
- Search and rescue teams from Greece, Czechia, Poland, France, Germany and The Netherlands and a team of chemical experts from Italy, mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, are assisting the national authorities with the initial search and rescue phase.
- The Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated on 5 August to support the national authorities in their damage assessment.
- A team of 9 EU experts, a technical assistance team of 6 and 2 Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) Liaison Officers and will help to coordinate incoming material assistance from Italy, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Cyprus, Finland, Belgium and Croatia. DG ECHO humanitarian experts have also been deployed to assist with ongoing assessments.
- The European Commission has announced an initial figure of € 33 million towards the response, including €2 million in immediate humanitarian funding from DG ECHO towards water, health, sanitation and shelter.