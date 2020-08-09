Lebanon
Lebanon - Explosion update (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2020)
- According to the latest reports 158 people died, 6000 have been injured and 21 have been missing. It is estimated that the explosion left more than 300,000 people homeless.
- On Saturday, 8 August violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces erupted across broad swaths of central Beirut. According to the Lebanese Red Cross one police officer has died, at least 65 people had been transported to the hospitals and another 185 were treated at the scene.
- As of 9 August, the Lebanese authorities declared the lifesaving phase for search and rescue to be over.
- Six search and rescue teams (CZ, DE, EL, FR, NL, PL) one CBRN (IT) and one medical team (FR) being deployed through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) have been working hard to support the Lebanese in the aftermath of the explosion. Urgently needed medical equipment and supplies provided by many EU MS and sent via UCPM have arrived or they are on the way. The Union Civil Protection Team together with a technical assistance support team (FI) have been assisting with the coordination and the arrival of the European assistance. DG ECHO humanitarian experts have also been deployed to the country assisting with ongoing assessments.
- European Commission mobilised EUR 33 million for emergency needs, medical support and equipment, and protection of critical infrastructure (including EUR 2 million allocated in the emergency humanitarian funding from ALERT for food, shelter, health, WASH and protection).
- The Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated and provided the damage assessment map.