Lebanon - Explosion update (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2020)

Following the explosion in central Beirut, the casualty overview as of 10 August is: 158 people dead, 6 000 injured and 21 missing. More than 300 000 are thought to be currently homeless.

Lebanese Armed Forces have taken over emergency management from Civil Defense, the High Defence Council (HDC) is acting as coordinating body.

Coordination on preliminary needs assessments are underway with UN OCHA leading the international response in support of the national authorities.

There are 21 international teams reported to be in Beirut: including from Turkey, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Iran, Russian Federation, Qatar, Iraq, Canada, Australia, UK as well as the teams from EU member states.

Six search and rescue teams (CZ, DE, EL, FR, NL, PL) one CBRN (IT) and one medical team (FR) have been deployed through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). Since the lifesaving phase has been declared over by Lebanese authorities, the search and rescue teams and the CBRN team will be demobilising over the coming week