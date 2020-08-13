Lebanon: Emergency Situation Report 3

Situation Update

On August 4, at a just after 18h00 (local time), a warehouse at the Beirut Port containing large quantities of ammonium nitrate exploded. After an initial explosion, a subsequent blast caused widespread damage, with reports of damage more than 20 kilometers from the port area. The explosions and ensuing fires reportedly released toxic materials in the environment.

First responders searched through the night to reach survivors. Debris from the explosions obstructed efforts to assist victims. More than 171 deaths have been reported, with an additional 6,014 people injured. More than 100 people are missing.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with casualties. Reports indicate that many patients have been treated in makeshift conditions, including on sidewalks and in parking lots. Some facilities have reportedly had to turn away patients. The explosions come as many ICUs are already at capacity with COVID-19 patients. The blasts have also damaged numerous buildings in the Greater Beirut area. Multiple medical facilities, including three major hospitals and 20 primary health care centers, sustained structural damage. Numerous residences have also been damaged or destroyed. The Government of Lebanon estimates that the explosions have left up to 300,000 people homeless.

On August 5, the Government of Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut. All imports and exports have been redirected to the Tripoli Port, which is about 85 kilometers north of Beirut. The explosions come as Lebanon faces a multi-faceted crisis. In recent months, economic contraction, increasing poverty and rising prices have compounded needs among Lebanese and non-Lebanese communities, including the large refugee population in Lebanon. Increasing COVID-19 transmission is straining the country’s health systems. Social tensions continue to grow in many parts of the country.

COVID-19 cases are still on rise in Lebanon. The total number of registered cases as of August 11 is 7,121. 309 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. As the COVID-19 situation remains extremely alarming with an increased resurgence of positive cases, extensive efforts are undertaken to link the response of COVID-19 to the blast emergency response in order to promote awareness and preventive measures.