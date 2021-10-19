Lebanon: Emergency reponse Plan 2021-2022 | Overview As of 30 September 2021

Lebanon is grappling with an economic and financial meltdown, the COVID-19 outbreak, the disastrous consequences of the Beirut Port explosions and continued impact of the Syrian crisis. A months-long political deadlock added to the crisis, fueling popular protests and delaying any possibility of meaningfully slowing down the deterioration until early September and the formation of a new Government.

This compounded crisis has led to a severe deterioration in people’s resilience and standard of living. People feel denied of their basic rights as they find themselves increasingly unable to afford or access basic goods and services including health, food, education, electricity, water and wastewater management.

In view of the continued deterioration of the situation in the country, humanitarian actors from the United Nations and NGO community, under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), have developed a 12-months prioritized and evidence-based Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to collectively respond to the critical humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable Lebanese and migrants affected by the situation – in complement to the support already provided through UNRWA programs and the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) to Syrian and Palestine refugees as well as Lebanese host communities.

The ERP articulates a set of activities to be implemented throughout the country and on strictly humanitarian ground, as an exceptional time-bound assistance to save lives and alleviate suffering of the target population. It is expected that this plan will also contribute to mitigating the increasing community tensions. The ERP aims at linking with and preparing the transition towards sustainable solutions to addressing the root causes of the crisis.

It is the responsibility of the Government of Lebanon to protect the rights of their citizens, including their access to basic services. A real solution to the on-going crisis will only come from Government-led development interventions, including the implementation of a full-fledged comprehensive and inclusive social protection strategy.