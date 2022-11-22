Lebanon: Election Preparedness - Final Report, DREF n° MDRLB011

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In May 2022, Lebanon held its first general elections since 2018. These elections took place against the backdrop of a severe complex humanitarian crisis and periods of civil unrest surrounding governance issues.

Since 2011, Lebanon has hosted the largest number of refugees per capita in the world, including Syrians displaced by conflict in addition to hosting a substantial number of Palestinian refugees. Since the end of 2019, Lebanon has witnessed civil unrest, economic instability, currency devaluation, a pandemic, and a massive explosion in the heart of its capital. Since September 2019, Lebanon’s socioeconomic collapse has spiraled into one of the top three most severe economic crises the world has seen since the 1850s, according to the World Bank. Over 80% of people in Lebanon are living in multidimensional poverty, which reflects deprivation across areas including healthcare, electricity, water, sanitation, transportation, connectivity, and means of income. In August 2020, a double explosion at the port of Beirut, caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of highly explosive fertilizer, took over 200 lives, left over 6,000 people with physical injuries and others with psychological distress, and displaced over 300,000 people.

The elections took place as scheduled on 15 May 2022. While voting passed mostly peacefully, a number of disputes and violent incidents occurred on election day including a reported clash between supporters of different political parties. Following the announcement of the results, several people including at least four children were injured by celebratory gunfire. There have been protests related to the conduct and results of elections, as well as in connection to the ongoing economic crisis.

Lebanon’s currency lost value after the elections, selling for around 27,000 lira to the dollar on the parallel market on 15 May to a low of nearly 37,000 lira to the dollar on 27 May before climbing again to the pre-election rate. It continued to fluctuate throughout the summer. In an indicator of growing desperation related to the economic situation, there were a series of bank holdups in the fall of 2022 in which mostly small depositors held up bank locations to gain access to their own savings which banks have largely blocked from withdrawal since the onset of the economic crisis.

Negotiations over the formation of a new government extended beyond the period of this DREF operation.

Lebanon’s parliament failed to agree on the election of a new president before the expiration of President Michel Aoun’s term on 31 October. Extended delays in the formation of a government expose Lebanon to a constitutional crisis with the risk of disputes between political actors, protest activity, and unrest. A vacuum in the presidency also forestalls a final deal with the International Monetary Fund, which is viewed as a critical step toward resolving the country’s economic crisis.