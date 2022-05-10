Lebanon: Election Preparedness - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation MDRLB011

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In May 2022, Lebanon will hold its first general elections since 2018. These elections take place against the backdrop of a severe complex humanitarian crisis and periods of civil unrest surrounding governance issues. Since 2011, Lebanon has hosted the largest number of refugees per capita, in addition to hosting a substantial number of Palestinian refugees. Since the end of 2019, Lebanon has witnessed civil unrest, economic instability, currency devaluation, a pandemic, and a massive explosion in the heart of its capital. Since September 2019, the Lebanese lira has been continuously devaluating losing more than 100% of its original value with the last recorded official inflation rate of 208% as of March 2022. Lebanon’s socioeconomic collapse has spiralled into one of the top three most severe economic crises the world has seen since the 1850s, according to the World Bank. Over 80% of people in Lebanon are living in multidimensional poverty, which reflects deprivation across areas including healthcare, electricity, water, sanitation, transportation, connectivity, and means of income. In August 2020, a double explosion at the port of Beirut, caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of highly explosive fertilizer, took over 200 lives, left over 6,000 people with physical injuries and others with psychological distress, and displaced over 300,000 people. Lebanon has also witnessed impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with over 1 million confirmed cases and more than 10,000 deaths related to the pandemic, which has stressed Lebanon’s already overburdened healthcare system.

The elections which are scheduled for Sunday, 15 May 2022 are the first to take place since the onset of the complex humanitarian crisis. It is anticipated that social or civil unrest may accompany the election period. The election requires heightened preparedness by the National Society, Lebanese Red Cross (LRC), to respond to needs under its health mandate.

The period preceding the elections (until late April) has seen episodic protests and reports of intimidation against opposition organizers and candidates. The largest protests in this period were directly precipitated by the sinking of a boat carrying people attempting to emigrate from the northern port of Tripoli in April 2022, with protesters in several cities expressing anger regarding the broader living conditions in the country and the current political system.

As of the time of the DREF release, unrest is not expected at the level seen in 2019 and 2020, when Lebanon witnessed a prolonged period of protests, counterprotests, and clashes resulting in casualties among demonstrators and authorities.

The Lebanese Red Cross responded to the resulting direct needs through its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Blood Transfusion Services sectors as well as to indirect needs caused by the prolonged unrest through the provision of food parcels and fuel vouchers for heating the homes of vulnerable affected communities.

For the May 2022 elections, LRC currently anticipates requiring heightened mobilization of health services only in the period immediately preceding and following the election date, but additional support may be considered depending on circumstances (see the section on scenario planning).