Lebanon: Education - End of Year 2019 Dashboard

This dashboard summarizes the progress made by the Government of Lebanon and Sector Partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Education Sector in Lebanon is working to enhance: OUTCOME 1) the access to, and demand from, children youth, and their caregivers, for equitable formal or regulated non-formal education; OUTCOME 2) the quality of education services and learning environment to ensure learning outcomes for children and youth; OUTCOME 3) the governance and managerial capacities of RACE 2 implementing institutions to plan, budget, deliver, monitor and evaluate education services.