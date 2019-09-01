01 Sep 2019

“Lebanon DREF (MDRLB006)” Lessons Learned Workshop Report (April 2019)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (769.26 KB)

1. Purpose of the Lessons Learned Report

Throughout each project life cycle, lessons are learned and opportunities for improvement are discovered. As part of a continuous improvement process, documenting lessons learned helps project teams discover the root causes of problems and bottlenecks that occurred and mitigate their occurance in later project stages or in future projects. Data for this report was gathered during the Lessons Learned Workshop in Lebanon.
The objective of this report is to gather all relevant information for better planning for future projects or similar events, improving implementation of new projects, and preventing or minimizing risks for future similar projects.

Ultimately, the goals of the lessons learned report are:

 List successes to document what went right;

 Document what can be improved upon;

 Streamline processes based on this information;

 Avoiding making the same erroneous actions;

 Improving on current delivery standards by adopting proven good practice;

 Contributing to organisational growth and maturity by effecting long term improvements in the way an organisation embeds and shares Project Management best practice;

 Communicate this information to project management and appropriate stakeholders.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.