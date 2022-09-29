Lebanon: DIEM – Data in Emergencies Monitoring brief, round 3 - Results and recommendations September 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with Lebanon’s Ministry of Agriculture, conducted a household survey using computer-assisted telephone interviews from 17 July to 8 August 2022.

The survey targeted the agricultural population using contact information from the Lebanon Agricultural Production Survey, a large survey of farming households drawn from the Agricultural Census. It took place across seven governorates – Akkar, Baalbeck El Hermel, Bekaa, El Nabatieh, North Lebanon, Mount Lebanon and South Lebanon – with 150 households selected in each governorate using probability proportional to size. A total of 1 050 interviews were completed, in which 98 percent of respondents identified as agricultural households. Data were weighted at the analytical stage to ensure that farm size and regional population distribution were adequately represented. Two previous surveys using the same methodology were carried out between 16 August and 16September 2021 (Round 1), and 23 March and 13 April 2022 (Round 2).