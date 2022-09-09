Lebanon: DIEM – Data in Emergencies Monitoring brief, round 2 - Results and recommendations June 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with Lebanon’s Ministry of Agriculture, conducted a household survey using computer-assisted telephone interviews from 23 March to 13 April 2022.

The survey targeted agricultural households using contact information from the Lebanon Agricultural Production Survey, a large survey of farming households drawn from the Agricultural Census. It took place across seven governorates – Akkar, Baalbeck El Hermel, Bekaa,

El Nabatieh, North, Mount Lebanon and South – with 150 households selected in each governorate using probability-proportional-to-size based on the Agricultural Production Survey.

A total of 1 050 interviews were completed, in which 99 percent of respondents identified as agricultural households. Data were weighted at the analytical stage to ensure that farm size and regional population distribution were adequately represented.