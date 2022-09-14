Lebanon Crisiswatch Digest August 2022

WHAT HAPPENED IN AUGUST?

Prime Minister Mikati and President Aoun restarted consultations on forming a cabinet after a weeks-long pause, but without a breakthrough. Meanwhile, the economic crisis deepened. There were hopes of a U.S.-mediated deal to resolve a long-running maritime dispute with Israel.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Negotiations to form a new cabinet, which is crucial for carrying out reforms to unlock international fi nancing, are becoming drawn-out. If not resolved, the maritime dispute could become a flashpoint between Hizbollah and Israel, and also be politicised in Lebanon.

JULY TRENDS

Tensions rose over the maritime border dispute; Hizbollah accused the U.S. mediator of procrastinating and Israel reportedly deployed a large military and civilian convoy near the border. Mikati and Aoun continued to haggle over the formation of the next cabinet.