Lebanon Crisis Response Plan: Sector Reflections on working with remote modalities, June 2021

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) partners are increasingly resorting to remote modalities to maintain delivery of critical interventions. Initially, remote modalities were introduced as an ad hoc temporary measure however the context has required protracted use. For the 2021 LCRP, the blended or hybrid approaches are mainstreamed across sectors where possible, recognizing that for some interventions in-person modalities must be maintained. During Q1 2021, sectors were asked to take stock of the impact of remote modalities on the sector’s ability to meet needs, identify lessons learnt and set collective recommendations in order to adapt practice for the future. Reflections across the Protection, Livelihoods, Education, Basic Assistance and Social Stability sectors include: