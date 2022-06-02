Lebanon + 1 more

Lebanon Crisis Response Plan LCRP Protection Sector Strategy - 2022

SECTOR OUTCOMES

OUTCOME 1:
Women, men, girls and boys in all their diversity have their fundamental rights respected and have access to an effective justice and protection system.

INDICATORS

  • Percentage of persons with legal stay
  • Percentage of children born in Lebanon whose birth is registered at the Nofous level
  • Percentage of children born in Lebanon whose birth is registered at the Foreigners’ Registry level
  • Percentage of households who have moved accommodation in the last 6 months due to eviction
  • Percentage of children aged 2-14 who experienced violent disciplinary practices
  • Percentage of women and girls aged 15-49 who state that a husband is justified in hitting or beating his wife

OUTCOME 2:
Women, men, boys and girls in all their diversity are safe, empowered and supported in their communities.

INDICATORS

  • Percentage of women and girls who report actions taken in their communities in the past 6 months that made them feel safer (dissagregated by disability and age)
  • Percentage of women, men, girls and boys report feeling very or fairly safe walking around their neighborhood
  • Percentage of diverse women, men, girls and boys who report knowing how to report a complaint or provide feedback on humanitarian assistance

OUTCOME 3:
Women, girls, men and boys in all their diversity live in dignity and are resilient to shocks

INDICATORS

  • Percentage of persons referred provided with services
  • Percentage of persons receiving protection and emergency cash assistance who report it contributed to addressing their protection risk/incident
  • Number of persons benefitting from resettlement or other humanitarian pathways
  • Percentage of children aged 5-17 engaged in child labour
  • Percentage of children (boys and girls) who reported an improvement in their psychosocial well-being as measured through the SDQ
  • Percentage of women (20-24) married before 18

