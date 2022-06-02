Lebanon Crisis Response Plan LCRP Protection Sector Strategy - 2022

SECTOR OUTCOMES

OUTCOME 1:

Women, men, girls and boys in all their diversity have their fundamental rights respected and have access to an effective justice and protection system.

INDICATORS

Percentage of persons with legal stay

Percentage of children born in Lebanon whose birth is registered at the Nofous level

Percentage of children born in Lebanon whose birth is registered at the Foreigners’ Registry level

Percentage of households who have moved accommodation in the last 6 months due to eviction

Percentage of children aged 2-14 who experienced violent disciplinary practices

Percentage of women and girls aged 15-49 who state that a husband is justified in hitting or beating his wife

OUTCOME 2:

Women, men, boys and girls in all their diversity are safe, empowered and supported in their communities.

INDICATORS

Percentage of women and girls who report actions taken in their communities in the past 6 months that made them feel safer (dissagregated by disability and age)

Percentage of women, men, girls and boys report feeling very or fairly safe walking around their neighborhood

Percentage of diverse women, men, girls and boys who report knowing how to report a complaint or provide feedback on humanitarian assistance

OUTCOME 3:

Women, girls, men and boys in all their diversity live in dignity and are resilient to shocks

INDICATORS