Lebanon Crisis Response Plan LCRP Protection Sector Strategy - 2022

SECTOR OUTCOMES
OUTCOME 1:
Women, men, girls and boys in all their diversity have their fundamental rights respected and have access to an effective justice and protection system.
INDICATORS
- Percentage of persons with legal stay
- Percentage of children born in Lebanon whose birth is registered at the Nofous level
- Percentage of children born in Lebanon whose birth is registered at the Foreigners’ Registry level
- Percentage of households who have moved accommodation in the last 6 months due to eviction
- Percentage of children aged 2-14 who experienced violent disciplinary practices
- Percentage of women and girls aged 15-49 who state that a husband is justified in hitting or beating his wife
OUTCOME 2:
Women, men, boys and girls in all their diversity are safe, empowered and supported in their communities.
INDICATORS
- Percentage of women and girls who report actions taken in their communities in the past 6 months that made them feel safer (dissagregated by disability and age)
- Percentage of women, men, girls and boys report feeling very or fairly safe walking around their neighborhood
- Percentage of diverse women, men, girls and boys who report knowing how to report a complaint or provide feedback on humanitarian assistance
OUTCOME 3:
Women, girls, men and boys in all their diversity live in dignity and are resilient to shocks
INDICATORS
- Percentage of persons referred provided with services
- Percentage of persons receiving protection and emergency cash assistance who report it contributed to addressing their protection risk/incident
- Number of persons benefitting from resettlement or other humanitarian pathways
- Percentage of children aged 5-17 engaged in child labour
- Percentage of children (boys and girls) who reported an improvement in their psychosocial well-being as measured through the SDQ
- Percentage of women (20-24) married before 18