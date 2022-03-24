Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) 2021 End of Year Inter-Sector Dashboard

The End of Year Inter-Sector Dashboard is a compilation of the cumulative and sector-specific results under the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan in 2021. The Dashboard includes key achievements, an overview of populations reached as well as funds available per sector.

Find below links to the LCRP 2021 End of Year Sector Dashboards, which include detailed information on the sectors’ achievements at the output and outcome levels, contribution towards impacts, as well as the challenges faced to achieve these results. The sector dashboards also include implementing partner case studies.