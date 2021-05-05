Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) 2020 End of Year Inter-Sector Dashboard

The 2020 End of Year Inter-Sector Dashboard is a compilation of the cumulative and sector-specific LCRP results achieved in 2020. The Dashboard includes key achievements, an overview of populations reached as well as funds available per sector.

Please find below links to the LCRP 2020 End of Year Sector Dashboards, which include detailed information on the sectors' achievements at the output, outcome and impact levels, as well as the challenges faced to achieve these results. The sector dashboards also include key priorities for 2021 and implementing partner case studies.