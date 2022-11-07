Lebanon Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM aims to support and protect the most vulnerable individuals across Lebanon, including migrants, refugees, and local community members, against mounting humanitarian needs and socioeconomic hardship caused by a multitude of compounding crises, including but not limited to the impact of COVID-19, Lebanon’s devastating economic collapse and the Beirut Port blast in August 2020. IOM will provide lifesaving support, build economic and community resilience against the loss of job opportunities, growing tensions, and seek to prevent and discourage unsafe and irregular migration all in an effort to address the mobility dynamics of crisis.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

The scale of Lebanon’s economic collapse is difficult to overstate, with the World Bank describing it as the worst recession in over 150 years. Since 2019, poverty has dramatically increased, with the local currency plummeting to a fraction of its pre-crisis value. The result has been severe inflation and unemployment, putting the cost of basic living out of reach for thousands of people and resulting in severe and immediate humanitarian needs. State bankruptcy has led to a breakdown in public services, particularly electricity and by extension, life-saving health care is threatened. These difficulties, compounded by daily volatility and increasing despair, are creating severe mental strain for the local population. Fuel shortages are disrupting the water supply, with critical water pumps idle for lack of fuel generation. Key and essential medicines to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure, as well as antibiotics, are increasingly difficult to obtain. The economic collapse is triggering a crippling brain drain of the country’s young and skilled, severely eroding the human resources for key sectors such as health, and education.

Deteriorating conditions are also affecting internal mobility trends, particularly in relation to community tensions, lack of jobs, and rising rate of irregular migration intentions. Economic and state decay are destabilizing the country’s delicate political balance, already contending with political tension linked to refugees’ presence in country. The Beirut port blast investigation is the latest issue around which intensifying political disagreement spilled over into violence, with gun battles in the streets of Beirut killing six in October 2021. Fear that deteriorating economic conditions may trigger increased volatility in areas already facing tension is a major concern, particularly with national elections occurring in March 2022. The impact of deteriorating tensions is joined by the equally worrying trend of irregular migration attempts out of Lebanon, largely via boats to Cyprus, that have increased significantly since 2019. IOM partners estimated 33 boats attempted the journey between January and May 2021, with approximately half reaching Cyprus. However, there is serious concern to life through these dangerous voyages, and reports of concerning human rights violations taking place at sea. Amid all this, COVID-19 remains a looming and potent threat. Only 27 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, Lebanon’s health system is increasingly under-resourced, and the country lacks the economic resilience to endure prolonged lockdowns.

International migrants, predominantly in Lebanon to work, have been severely affected by deteriorating economic conditions, with high rates of unemployment, food and shelter insecurity, and poor access to essential needs like drinking water, health care (including MHPSS). Furthermore, migrants are exposed to abnormally high levels of abuse and exploitation due to the Kafala system that places migrants under the control of their employers. This leads to exploitative practices such as non-payment of wages, unfair contracts, and overwork. Migrants who are dismissed or leave their employer typically fall into irregular status, impeding their access to the already limited welfare services available to them. This pattern of abuse and exploitation is often closely linked to a migrant’s shelter status. Employers often organize and control a migrants’ accommodation, giving them unfair leverage over a migrant, which can lead to wages being withheld on the pretext of unpaid rent or similar exploitative practices. This control also complicates a migrant’s departure from such employment as the prospect of homelessness may incline them to endure further abuse. In working to prevent exploitation and abuse, migrants’ protection needs require a variety of types of support, including shelter support that prevents abuse.

Deteriorating economic conditions are also prompting an intensification of migrants’ needs and force many to resort to dangerous, degrading, or illegal work. Furthermore, the widening pressure on limited welfare services across the country means support services to migrants are particularly scarce, particularly for victims of abuse, exploitation, and trafficking.

Specialized service providers providing shelter and case management to victims of trafficking, unaccompanied migrant children, or other vulnerable migrants, face challenges in operations, and funding remains precarious. Given the lack of appropriate economic livelihoods, many migrants in Lebanon wish to return to their country of origin but do not have the means to do so due to financial and administrative barriers.