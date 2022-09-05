Lebanon Crisis Response Plan 2021 Annual Report

Executive Summary

Since 2017, the response to the impact of the Syria crisis in Lebanon has been guided by the multi-year Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP), led by the Government of Lebanon with the United Nations, collaborating with a wide range of national and international NGOs and donor partners. The LCRP provides an integrated humanitarian and stabilization framework to support women, men, boys and girls affected by the crisis and to address Lebanon’s challenges in a holistic and comprehensive manner. The response aims to ensure protection and provide immediate assistance to the most vulnerable populations including displaced Syrians, vulnerable Lebanese communities, Palestinian refugees from Syria and Palestine refugees in Lebanon. It also aims to strengthen the capacity of national and local service delivery systems and expand access to basic services, while striving to reinforce Lebanon’s economic, social, and environmental stability.

In 2021, more than 3.2 million individuals were identified as in need of assistance and 3 million targeted by implementing partners. For 120 partners, funds covering 56 per cent of the US$2.75 billion appeal were made available, including US$1.19 billion received in 2021, plus US$345 million in carry over and multi-year funds received in 2020.

Despite a slight drop in funding, the LCRP remained one of the best funded appeals globally. The outlook beyond 2021 remains a concern with limited multi-year funding and chronic underfunding in some sectors, in particular for the Livelihoods, Shelter and Energy sectors.

In 2021, nearly 2.5 million vulnerable people were reached through interventions under the LCRP, including 1,355,000 displaced Syrians, 956,363 Lebanese, 111,159 Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) and 27,700 Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS). In response to the growing food needs, a total of 2.1 million individuals (53 per cent women, 47 per cent men) from all population cohorts were provided with food assistance. More than 290,000 economically vulnerable households across populations were supported to meet their basic survival needs through regular, unconditional and unrestricted cash grants.

Access to equitable services were supported including through nearly 2.3 million subsidized health consultations in Primary Healthcare Centres (62 per cent women and girls), supporting 545,000 non-Lebanese and Lebanese children to enrol in public schools and providing more than 600,000 people with access to an adequate quantity of safe water. Over 1.51 million tailored protection services were provided to persons in need, and partners delivered more than 50,000 prevention and response services for sexual and gender-based violence. To contribute to economic and social stability, more than 119 municipalities were supported to strengthen basic service provision and reduce resource pressure in high-risk communities. To boost livelihoods, 3,505 Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) or cooperatives were supported through cash and in-kind grants and some 72,000 people benefited from employment support (cash for work, market-based skills training, work-based-learning and business start-ups).

However, populations supported under the LCRP have been deeply affected by the sharp deterioration in Lebanon’s socio-economic situation, contributing to gaps in critical supply chains and limitations on people’s access to food, healthcare, education, employment, and other basic services. While unable to reverse a downward trend in increased needs, response partners successfully worked to lessen the impact of the multiple crises on the refugee population and host community, achieving impressive results in the continuation of assistance and service provision, as set out in this report.

Support to public institutions was provided by UN agencies and NGOs in order to build capacity in service delivery and policy development as well as ensure institutional stability. This included supporting education, health, water, legal, and social services. After a continuous increase in financing for activities to support public institutions between 2015 and 2019, the amount contributed in 2020 and 2021 dropped. In 2021, the total reached US$146 million (down from US$183.3 million in 2020 and US$245 million in 2019), with one exception to the downward trend (support to Social Institutions). Decreasing financing was explained by movement restrictions and the partial closure of public education and health facilities impacting partners’ programmatic activities, price increases and exchange rate fluctuations, availability of basic inputs (fuel, electricity), and financing gaps overlapping to partners’ project cycle (some projects closed in 2021 and are expected to recommence in 2022). In total, more than US$1.37 billion has been contributed with public institutions since 2015.