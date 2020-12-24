Lebanon : COVID-19 Response, December 2020

The capacity of Lebanon’s already strained public health sector to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak is limited. The Syrian and Palestinian refugee populations, as well as people in places of detention, are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

The ICRC’s response is focused on:

1- Supporting Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the primary hospital responding to the crisis, maximizing its capacity and response.

2- Supporting preventive and response activities in places of detention.

3- Cooperating with the Lebanese Red Cross to provide training and sensitization awareness sessions

4- Supporting vulnerable families affected by the pandemic.