Lebanon: Country Program Overview

Crisis History

Lebanon today is struggling with the complete economic and financial collapse of all national sectors including the health sector as well as a COVID-19 pandemic, the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion and the impact of the Syrian refugee crisis. Today, more than 70% of the country is below the poverty line, a figure that has doubled since 2019. Furthermore, prices of medications are skyrocketing given the devaluation of the national currency and the removal of government subsidies from most basic goods.