Lebanon: Concept of Operations, 24 August 2020

Background

On 4 August, a warehouse at the Beirut Port exploded, causing widespread casualties and material damage. Initial reports indicate that more than 154 people were killed and 5,000 injured, with an unknown number missing. The Government of Lebanon estimates that the explosions have left more than 300,000 people with no shelter in the Greater Beirut area. The port has suffered widespread structural damage and the explosion has devastated surrounding commercial and residential neighbourhoods.

The scale of the needs and the scope of the emergency response requires a multi-agency and multi-sector response. However, the humanitarian community expects to face a number of critical logistics challenges; therefore, additional logistical support might be required to ensure humanitarian organisations can deliver efficient and effective assistance to affected people.

Logistics Gaps, Bottlenecks and Needs

Pending additional key findings and recommendations following the on-going logistics assessment, the below logistical gaps have been identified:

• Over 30 humanitarian partners have called for a coordinated and efficient response from the international community to avoid logistics bottlenecks and possible overlaps in efforts.

• Partners have expressed the need to reinforce coordination in Beirut, as well as developing technical logistics expertise, support and collaboration among humanitarian actors in order to support ad-hoc requests from partners.

• Partners highlighted the need to receive timely and consistent information on logistics services and infrastructures available on the market, starting with existing road transport and storage services and assets.

• Accurate and operationally crucial information requires to be proofed, completed and updated within the existing information tools (LCA).

• In general, there is an important need for relevant logistics information regarding downstream supply chain operations including administrative and customs procedures as well as status of entry points into the country.

• In general, partners intend to use national markets and existing infrastructures. Following bilateral interviews to conduct a quick Gaps and Needs Analysis, no significant gaps and needs were reported in terms of access to existing infrastructures or logistics services such as transport or common storage facilitation.