Lebanon: Complex Emergency Information Bulletin # 1 (FY 2021)

Overlapping crises—including the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing refugee crisis, and August 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut—have exacerbated vulnerabilities among Lebanese nationals and refugee populations in Lebanon.

To respond to the refugee crisis, State/PRM provided more than $276 million to UN agencies, NGOs, and other relief organizations in FY 2020, bringing total State/PRM humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to more than $2 billion since FY 2012.