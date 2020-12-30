Lebanon
Lebanon: Complex Emergency Information Bulletin # 1 (FY 2021)
Overlapping crises—including the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing refugee crisis, and August 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut—have exacerbated vulnerabilities among Lebanese nationals and refugee populations in Lebanon.
To respond to the refugee crisis, State/PRM provided more than $276 million to UN agencies, NGOs, and other relief organizations in FY 2020, bringing total State/PRM humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to more than $2 billion since FY 2012.
In FY 2020, USAID/BHA continued to distribute emergency food assistance to refugee populations and supported communities affected by COVID-19 and the August 4 explosions, bringing total USAID/BHA assistance since FY 2012 to nearly $712 million.