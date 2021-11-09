Lebanon + 3 more
Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
3.2 MILLION Estimated Refugees and Lebanese Nationals in Need in Lebanon
3 MILLION People in Need of Health Assistance
2.3 MILLION People in Need of Food and Agriculture Assistance
851,717 Registered Syrian Refugees in Lebanon
210,000 Estimated Migrants in Lebanon
• The UN releases the 2021 Lebanon ERP, requesting $383 million to address the urgent humanitarian needs of 1.1 million vulnerable Lebanese nationals and migrants in the country.
• The CERF and LHF allocate a total of $10 million to ensure the continuation of essential health care services and water systems affected by the ongoing fuel crisis.
• USAID/BHA partner WFP provides food assistance to 1.7 million people across Lebanon in September amid deteriorating economic and food security conditions.
• State/PRM partner UNICEF facilitates access to safe drinking water and sanitation services for more than 253,000 Syrian refugees and Lebanese host community members between April and July 2021.