Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (September 30, 2022)

SITUATION A T A GLANCE

2.2 MILLION Lebanese Nationals in Need of Assistance UNH UN – April 2022

1.5 MILLION Syrian Refugees in Need of Assistance LCRP – February 2022

207, 000 Palestinian Refugees in Need of Assistance UN – April 2022

46 PERCENT Lebanese Nationals Facing Food Insecurity WFP – June 2022

The USG is providing more than $110 million in new humanitarian assistance for 1.5 million Syrian refugees and host community members in Lebanon, as included in a broader Syria funding announcement on September 14.

Food prices in Lebanon increased by more than 30 percent from January to July 2022, continuing a trend of rising prices since October 2019, exacerbated by the global effects of the GoRF’s invasion of Ukraine.

A boat carrying Lebanese, Palestinian, and Syrian migrants sank near the coast of Syria on September 22, resulting in at least 100 deaths.