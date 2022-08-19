Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (August 19, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.2 MILLION Lebanese Nationals in Need of Assistance

UN – April 2022

1.5 MILLION Syrian Refugees in Need of Assistance

LCRP – February 2022

207,00 Palestinian Refugees in Need of Assistance

UN – April 2022

86,200 Migrants in Need of Assistance

UN – April 2022

• USAID provides $15 million in additional humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable populations across Lebanon.

• Ongoing socioeconomic crisis and rising commodity prices exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to adversely affect food security in Lebanon.

• GoL rhetoric calling for the return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria generates concern among relief actors, prompting statements urging the GoL to continue to respect refugees’ rights to safe, dignified, and voluntary returns.