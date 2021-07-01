Lebanon + 3 more
Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (July 1, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
3.2 MILLION Estimated Lebanese Nationals and Refugees in Need in Lebanon UN – March 2021
3 MILLION People in Need of Health Assistance UN – March 2021
2.3 MILLION People in Need of Food and Agriculture Assistance UN – March 2021
1.5 MILLION Estimated Refugees in Lebanon GoL – November 2020
855,172 Registered Syrian Refugees in Lebanon UNHCR – March 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announces $100.2 million in additional USG funding to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy C. Shea visits UNRWA after the USG announces the resumption of assistance to Palestinians, including Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.
Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis adversely affects the food security of vulnerable Lebanese nationals and refugees, as well as further limits refugees’ livelihoods and access to health care.