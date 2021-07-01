Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (July 1, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3.2 MILLION Estimated Lebanese Nationals and Refugees in Need in Lebanon UN – March 2021

3 MILLION People in Need of Health Assistance UN – March 2021

2.3 MILLION People in Need of Food and Agriculture Assistance UN – March 2021

1.5 MILLION Estimated Refugees in Lebanon GoL – November 2020

855,172 Registered Syrian Refugees in Lebanon UNHCR – March 2021

 U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announces $100.2 million in additional USG funding to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

 U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy C. Shea visits UNRWA after the USG announces the resumption of assistance to Palestinians, including Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

 Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis adversely affects the food security of vulnerable Lebanese nationals and refugees, as well as further limits refugees’ livelihoods and access to health care.