Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (March 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3.2 MILLION Estimated Lebanese Nationals and Refugees in Need in Lebanon UN – March 2021

3 MILLION People in Need of Health Assistance UN – March 2021

2.3 MILLION People in Need of Food and Agriculture Assistance UN – March 2021

1.5 MILLION Estimated Refugees in Lebanon GoL – November 2020

879,529 Registered Syrian Refugees in Lebanon UNHCR – November 2020

  • On March 30, the USG announced approximately $153 million in new humanitarian assistance to aid Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The funds will support the provision of emergency cash and food assistance, health care, and protection services, among other activities.

  • Nearly 90 percent of Syrians in Lebanon were living in extreme poverty in 2020, a significant increase compared to 2019.

  • Vulnerable Lebanese and refugees are experiencing deteriorating food security conditions across Lebanon due to the ongoing economic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

