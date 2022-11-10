Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 (November 10, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2.2 MILLION Lebanese Nationals in Need of Assistance
UN – April 2022
207,000 Palestinian Refugees in Need of Assistance
UN – April 2022
50 PERCENT Syrian Refugees Facing Food Insecurity
WFP – June 2022
46 PERCENT Lebanese Nationals Facing Food Insecurity
WFP – June 2022
On November 9, during her trip to Lebanon, USAID Administrator Power announced $72.5 million in emergency food assistance via WFP to benefit approximately 650,000 vulnerable people in Lebanon.
Lebanon’s MoPH declared its first outbreak of cholera since 1993, with more than 2,700 confirmed and suspected cases and 18 deaths as of November 7, the UN reports.
More than 500 Syrian refugees returned to Syria on October 26—the first day of the GoL’s resumed return program—as relief actors continue to reiterate refugees’ right to dignified, safe, and voluntary returns, according to international media.