Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 (November 10, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.2 MILLION Lebanese Nationals in Need of Assistance

UN – April 2022

207,000 Palestinian Refugees in Need of Assistance

UN – April 2022

50 PERCENT Syrian Refugees Facing Food Insecurity

WFP – June 2022

46 PERCENT Lebanese Nationals Facing Food Insecurity

WFP – June 2022

On November 9, during her trip to Lebanon, USAID Administrator Power announced $72.5 million in emergency food assistance via WFP to benefit approximately 650,000 vulnerable people in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s MoPH declared its first outbreak of cholera since 1993, with more than 2,700 confirmed and suspected cases and 18 deaths as of November 7, the UN reports.