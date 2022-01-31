Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (January 31, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

• USAID/BHA announces $40 million in FY 2022 funding to WFP for food assistance for nearly 740,000 people, including Syrian refugees and Lebanese nationals.

• COVID-19 cases surge in recent weeks; UN agencies continue community engagement for vaccinations.

• Medicine prices rise significantly following removal of GoL medicine subsidies in mid-November; to address increasing need for medicine and other health supplies, State/PRM partner UNICEF delivers 100 MT of medical supplies.