Lebanon: Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (December 30, 2020)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3.2 MILLION Estimated Lebanese Nationals and Refugees in Need in Lebanon UN – 2019

1.5 MILLION Estimated Refugees in Lebanon UNHCR – Sep. 2020

879,539 Registered Syrian Refugees in Lebanon UNHCR – Sep. 2020

300,000 Refugees Reached with USG-Supported Food Assistance in FY 2020 USAID/BHA – Nov. 2020

614,000 People Reached with USG-Supported Protection Services in FY 2020 State/PRM – Sep. 2020

Overlapping crises—including the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing refugee crisis, and August 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut—have exacerbated vulnerabilities among Lebanese nationals and refugee populations in Lebanon.

To respond to the refugee crisis, State/PRM provided more than $276 million to UN agencies, NGOs, and other relief organizations in FY 2020, bringing total State/PRM humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to more than $2 billion since FY 2012.