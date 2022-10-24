Lebanon: Cholera Response Plan (October 2022 – March 2023)

Situation Overview

Following the first reported cholera case in Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) declared a cholera outbreak on 6 October 2022. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. It can spread rapidly in areas with inadequate access to safe water, sanitation and health care. Vulnerable populations living in inadequate shelters with limited access to basic services are at heightened risk to be exposed to cholera. This includes refugees living in informal tented settlements and collective shelters as well as vulnerable host communities.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR’s interventions1 aim to support the national plan and are implemented under the overall leadership of the MoPH. UNHCR works closely with the Government of Lebanon, WHO, UNICEF and other UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on the cholera response activities. This is done across the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and Emergency Response Plan (ERP) to ensure inter-agency coordination and complementarity of interventions. UNHCR will continue to adapt its interventions in line with the exigencies of the evolving humanitarian situation.