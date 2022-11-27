Lebanon Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No 6, 26 November 2022

Epidemiological Overview

The outbreak is spreading across the 8 governorates of Lebanon and across 20 out of the 26 districts. The number of suspected cases is gradually increasing across all affected areas. As of 26 November, a total of 4,337 cholera suspected and confirmed cases have been reported along with a total of 20 associated deaths, resulting in a case fatality ratio of 0.46%. No new deaths have been registered within this last reporting period. 45% of suspected and confirmed cases are less than 15 years of age, 15% are between 15 and 24 years of age, 22% are between 25 to 44 years of age, 11% are between 45-64 and 7% are aged 65 years and older.

Overall, 20% of suspected and confirmed cases have required hospitalization. Across the country, 50 beds are currently occupied for cholera treatment. The majority of cases continue to be predominantly reported from Akkar and the North, and to a lesser extent from Mount Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel. Tripoli, Halba and Minieh hospitals continue to receive a high number of cholera patients. So far, 1,013 suspected stoll samples and water sewage were sent to the AUBWHO collaborating center and Rafik Hariri University Hospital Reference laboratories. Out of these samples, 438 stool and water sewage samples tested positive for cholera.

Serotype Vibrio Cholerae O1 El-Tor Ogawa was identified as the currently circulating cholera strain in Lebanon, similar to the one circulating in the region.