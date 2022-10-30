Lebanon Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No 1, 29 October 2022

Epidemiological Overview

As of 28 October 2022, 3 weeks after the official declaration of a cholera outbreak by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Lebanon 1,225 confirmed and suspected cholera cases have been reported in the 9 governorates of Lebanon (Beirut, Akkar, North, Keserwan-Jbeil, Mt. Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, South, Nabatieh) according to the Lebanon Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). The cazas of Akkar, Minnieh-Dinnieh, Baalbek, Zahle and Keserwan are most heavily affected at present.

A total of 16 associated deaths have also been reported with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.37%. It is reported that 46% of cases are children under the age of 15, of which more than half are in children under 5 years old. Among all cases, 23% have required hospital admission.

Serotype Vibrio Cholerae O1 El-Tor Ogawa was identified as the currently circulating Cholera strain in Lebanon, similar to the one circulating in the region.

WHO has conducted a grading exercise of the current cholera outbreak in Lebanon and has assessed the overall risk to be very high at the national level due to:

Initial outbreak arising in a higher risk area;

Pre-existing compounded crises in Lebanon;

Derelict health, water and sanitation services and systems;

Scarcity and unaffordability of reliably safe water, triggering reliance on other unsafe water sources;

Funding shortfalls for already on-going humanitarian programs;

Limited knowledge, technical expertise and experience about cholera among the general population, health care providers and aid organizations in Lebanon due to nearly 20 years since the previous outbreak; and

Continuous movements across the borders of Lebanon and Syria where outbreaks are occurring in both countries.