Lebanon Cholera Outbreak DREF Application (MDRLB012)

What happened, where and when?

Lebanon is experiencing its first outbreak of cholera in a generation at a time when its healthcare and coping capacity is badly eroded by complex overlapping crises.

The first case of cholera in the region was detected in Syria on 10 September 2022. The illness, caused by ingesting bacteria found in contaminated water or food, rapidly spread and soon crossed the border into Lebanon. The first case in Lebanon was reported to WHO on 6 October, marking the first appearance of the disease in the country since 1993.

On 19 October, Lebanon's Minister of Public Health announced an acceleration in the spread of the illness and rising number of cases among Lebanese nationals after initial cases were concentrated among displaced Syrians. By 31 October, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases had increased to 390 with 1,703 suspected and confirmed cases in total. MoPH also reported that 17 people have died as a result of the illness. Health actors warn that due to limited testing, the number of unreported cases in the country may be much higher than indicated by government figures (Save the Children 28 October 2022).

The spread of cases has extended from the site of the initial outbreak to 18 out of the country's 26 districts per MoPH data. Sewage water testing has indicated the presence of the bacteria which causes cholera in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, heavily populated areas which are far from the site of the first confirmed cases (WHO 21 October 2022). The districts with the highest numbers of confirmed cases are Akkar and Minieh Donnieh in the north, and Baalbek in the east, areas which experience high rates of poverty and gaps in service provision. Children under the age of 15 accounted for 45% of confirmed cases (MoPH 31 October 2022).