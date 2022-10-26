Lebanon – Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, Ministry of Public Health of Lebanon, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2022)

The cholera outbreak in Lebanon is evolving at an alarming rate. As of 25 October, there are 803 cases (suspected and confirmed) and 11 associated deaths. 305 of these case have been identified in the past 24 hours. Hospital infrastructure and human resources are struggling to handle the patient flow.

The spread of the disease is fuelled by limited access to safe drinking water, and related unsanitary conditions, included untreated wastewater, paired with an overall rise in socio-economic vulnerability levels across the country. An emergency cholera response is required to contain the rapid spread of cases.