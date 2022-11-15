Lebanon Cholera Emergency Sitrep #5, 15th November 2022

Situation overview

The number of confirmed and suspected cases continue to raise progressively reaching a total of 3,253 (which 26% are children under 5 years old), fortunately no new deaths have been registered during the past week (18 in total until the moment) as cholera advances through Lebanon (according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) as of 11th November 2022).

Since the first case registered in the northern region of Akkar, the disease has proliferated rapidly and is affecting all communities in the country. The maps in the PDF illustrate the spread of confirmed cases by locality across Lebanon between the 20th of October and the 11th of November (source: MoPH).

Inadequate access to drinking water, sanitation, and poor hygiene practices and wastewater management directly contribute to the rapid escalation of the outbreak. The fragile socio-economic situation of the country, the lack of humanitarian funds and the limited resources of public institutions can result in dire health consequences.