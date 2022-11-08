Lebanon Cholera Emergency Sitrep #4, 8th November 2022

Situation overview

November 6th marked one month since the first cholera case was registered in Lebanon, so far, according to official data from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), confirmed and suspected cases reach 2,524 (25% are children under 5 years old) and the number of deaths amounts to 18 as of 4 th November 2022.

Cholera is closely linked to inadequate access to drinking water, sanitation, and poor hygiene practices and wastewater management. The rapid escalation of the outbreak can lead to dire health consequences given the fragile socio-economic situation of the country, the lack of humanitarian funds and the limited resources of public institutions.

Since the first case registered in the northern region of Akkar, the disease has proliferated rapidly. The maps illustrate the spread of confirmed cases by locality across Lebanon between the 20th of October and the 4th of November (source: MoPH).

Highlights

• Overall, Action Against Hunger is developing raising awareness activities and promotion of good hygiene practices sessions both as Cholera preventive measures and as a response to cases, reaching a total of 3,433 individuals in 232 Informal Tented Settlements (ITSs) in the Bekaa and in 189 ITSs and 25 Collective Shelters in the South.

• Action Against Hunger is using the case-area targeted intervention approach (CATI) to respond to suspected and confirmed cases and till the date, has targeted 4 ITSs and 3 Collective Shelters in South Lebanon, and 27 ITSs in the Bekaa through distributing 1,604 hygiene kits, 1,506 disinfections kits, 601 Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) units and site disinfection campaigns.

• Action Against Hunger is working to prevent and contain the spread of the disease in Lebanon and increased its surge capacity by deploying a Cholera Emergency Coordinator and by training 79 staff.

• Action Against Hunger has been actively participating in the different coordination mechanisms to provide the most efficient emergency response.