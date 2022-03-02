Lebanon: Child Protection Working Group - Realtime Monitoring Dashboard - Quarter 3 2021 (Jan- Sept. 2021)

As part of the fast-changing crisis in Lebanon, the Child Protection Working Group (CPWG) led by UNICEF is monitoring key indicators that could provide important information on the impact of the evolving crisis on children. The information collected through monthly surveys with members of various Organizations working within the CPWG helps inform the CPWG's planning and response efforts. This short survey, which is carried out on a monthly basis across Lebanon, gathers information from organizations working in Child Protection, on key issues that may be faced by children and families. From January to September, a total of 640 respondents from 52 Organizations have contributed on a monthly basis, with varying participation levels across the Governorates, as shown on the bar graph on the right.