Lebanon: Child Protection Working Group - Monitoring Children’s Situation - End of Year 2021 Dashboard (February 2022)

Due to the multifaceted crisis in Lebanon, mainly the worsening socio-economic situation and the increased cases of COVID19, higher rates of the child protection needs and concerns have been reported by partners during 2021. Moreover, and as the financial and psychological state of individual households across all population groups continue to deteriorate, new child protection trends have been identified by child protection field actors, such as children’s involvement in fuel selling on the streets, increase in domestic/disciplinary violence against children and more children were involved in child labor and street-connected children as a result of their increased vulnerability.

In response, child protection actors have increased their capacity to identify, report and respond to cases of child protection violations through various services. In 2021, more than 13,000 children (65% boys and 35% girls) were supported with multi-layered child protection case management services, which represents a 23% increase compared to previous year. The highest increase of cases was reported in Beirut, where number of cases have almost doubled in 2021. In addition, over 36,300 boys, girls and their caregivers have received Focused PSS, exceeding the annual target of 25,000 beneficiaries by 145% (around 26,000 children and 10,000 caregivers). Finally, around 50,000 children and more than 22,000 caregivers have been engaged in community-based CP activities aiming to promote their wellbeing.

Moreover, and according to Child Protection sector partners reporting, through the monthly Real Time Monitoring (RTM) survey, Child Labor (52% of the responses) was the most prevalent child protection risk throughout 2021, followed by Violent Discipline (19%) as well as Street-Connected Children (18%). This has mainly been explained by financial hardship and economic distress as well as the increased needs for Education and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) for children.